EOSDT (EOSDT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $2.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.57 or 0.07074486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.17 or 0.99933932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006376 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

