Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.45. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 29,915 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

