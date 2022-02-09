Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.45. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 29,915 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.55%.
About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
