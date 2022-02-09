Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Holdings Cut by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Envista makes up approximately 2.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.28% of Envista worth $86,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 45,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,577. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

