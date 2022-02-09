Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.78% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after buying an additional 457,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 117,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $394,094 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

