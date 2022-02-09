Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.73 and its 200-day moving average is $221.25.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

