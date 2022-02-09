Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.82. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.