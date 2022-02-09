Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Amundi purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $26,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

