Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in onsemi were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in onsemi by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in onsemi by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

