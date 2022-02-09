Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.98% of Enphase Energy worth $602,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

