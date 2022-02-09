Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Enova International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.