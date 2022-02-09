Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.45 ($14.31) and traded as high as €14.23 ($16.35). Engie shares last traded at €14.10 ($16.21), with a volume of 6,479,696 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on ENGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.52) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.26) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.11) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.17 ($18.58).

Get Engie alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.47.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.