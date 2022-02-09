Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €18.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €18.50 ($21.26) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.11) target price on Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.52) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.97) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.97) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.17 ($18.58).

EPA:ENGI remained flat at $€14.11 ($16.22) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.98) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.28 and a 200 day moving average of €12.47.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

