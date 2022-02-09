Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €18.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €18.50 ($21.26) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.11) target price on Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.52) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.97) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.97) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.17 ($18.58).

EPA:ENGI remained flat at $€14.11 ($16.22) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.98) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.28 and a 200 day moving average of €12.47.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

