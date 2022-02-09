Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

TSE:ENGH traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$43.57. 12,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,034. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$41.39 and a twelve month high of C$64.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.65.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

