Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 69,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,272,892 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

