Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 69,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,272,892 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $6.61.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.