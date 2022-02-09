Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

ENR stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after buying an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 358,811 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

