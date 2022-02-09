Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.021 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE ENR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

