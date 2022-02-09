Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $58.94 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

