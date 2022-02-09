Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.