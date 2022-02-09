Encompass Health Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,067,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.