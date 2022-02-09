Empty Set Dollar Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $91,433.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.93 or 0.07246309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00299765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006482 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.