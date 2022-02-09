EMG Holdings L.P. Takes $492,000 Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 79,501 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 515,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,684. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

