EMG Holdings L.P. Takes $466,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

DHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 28,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,747. The company has a market cap of $731.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

