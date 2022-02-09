EMG Holdings L.P. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,039,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,118,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

