EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $5.42 Million in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. Great Ajax makes up 0.6% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 1.74% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,932. The company has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.