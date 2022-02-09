EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $1.95 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,249,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $9,930,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VAQC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

