EMG Holdings L.P. Acquires Shares of 55,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $314,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 80.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:LGACU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,262. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

