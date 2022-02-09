Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 2,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,823. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

