Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
NYSE EFC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 2,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,823. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
