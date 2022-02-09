Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 55.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

