El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report sales of $108.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

LOCO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,627. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.47.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.