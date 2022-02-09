El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report sales of $108.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.
LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
LOCO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,627. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.47.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
