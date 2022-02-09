Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 4,386 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.