Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 4,386 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

