Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.74-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.740-$3.020 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of EPC traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 2,373,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,720. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

