easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.74) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 709.60 ($9.60) on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 583.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 668.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

