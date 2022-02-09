Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.75. 565,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

