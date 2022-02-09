EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.560-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.56-6.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.20. 347,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,842. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.97.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.44.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.