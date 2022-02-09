East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

