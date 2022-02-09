East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

