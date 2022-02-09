Eagle Materials Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.63. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,755. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $116.92 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average of $150.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,151. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

