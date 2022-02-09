e-Money (NGM) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.95 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $639,983.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.77 or 0.07216503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.88 or 1.00277372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006449 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

