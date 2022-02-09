e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

