Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE:DX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 771,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 343,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

