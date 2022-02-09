Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.40 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 34.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 110,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 379,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

