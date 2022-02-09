Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,339 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,467. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.