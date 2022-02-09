Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,797,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

