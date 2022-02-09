Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,266 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

