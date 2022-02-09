Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $74.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.