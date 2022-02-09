Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after acquiring an additional 48,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 47,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 422,233.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $445.79 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

