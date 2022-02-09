Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $149.95 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

