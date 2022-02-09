Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $225.45 million and $34.44 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00041833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00107794 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

