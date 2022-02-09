Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 427,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,981,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.19% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.