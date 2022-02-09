Duquesne Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,687,338 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 0.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after buying an additional 1,723,000 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. 62,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

